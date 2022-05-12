Cebu Pacific says recent bookings 'breaching' pre-pandemic levels

MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Thursday said bookings are hitting pre-pandemic levels after most of the country has shifted to Alert Level 1.

"As flight frequencies increase, bookings are already breaching pre-Covid levels for our domestic network," Cebu Pacific said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Flight frequencies in Boracay, Pagadian and Tacloban are now even higher compared to the pre-pandemic levels, the airline said.

As of April 20, Cebu Pacific said its average bookings grew 29 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

The aviation sector is among the hardest-hit sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic as global airports closed while airlines grounded planes to stop the spread of the disease.

In 2021, the airline posted a net loss of P24.9 billion due to the pandemic's impact.

