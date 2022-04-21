Cebu Pacific says return to pre-pandemic level seen in 2023-2024

Cebu Pacific's 10th brand new A321neo. Handout

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Thursday its return to its pre-pandemic capacity could take up to 2024 despite already hitting 100 percent domestic capacity this year.

This is due to the limited number of international flights as some COVID restrictions are still imposed in many territories, Cebu Pacific Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao during the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Pasay City.

"We believe that Cebu Pacific will probably be back to pre-COVID level by 2023 to 2024 full. Domestically, we're already there, but internationally, fully 2023-2024," Lao said.

"In terms of capacity, in terms of flights, Manila domestic is more than 100 percent," he added.

Though it may take time to fully return to pre-pandemic level, the airline has already taken back the aircraft that were temporarily parked in Alice Springs because of the pandemic.

Earlier this year, Cebu Pacific reinstated flights to Dubai, Bangkok and Hong Kong.

The airline said it would also soon fly again to Bali in Indonesia, Hanoi in Vietnam and Sydney in Australia.

Its shift to its green fleet is still ongoing as Cebu Pacific said it is set to receive more aircraft this year.

Cebu Pacific said it has received its 10th brand new A321neo just this month.

