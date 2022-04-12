Cebu Pacific's new A321neo. Handout



MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Tuesday said it received its 10th brand new A321neo (new engine option) from Airbus' Hamburg facility on April 2.

The latest aircraft is also its 18th eco-plane on its fleet, the airline said in a statement.

The A321neo increases fuel efficiency by 20 percent and reduces noise footprint by 50 percent compared to the previous generation aircraft, Cebu Pacific said.

The company said its shift to more fuel-efficient NEO engine aircraft not only supports our sustainability strategy but also enables it to continue offering low fares.

“The arrival is timely because we see positive developments indicating recovery. We are continuously ramping up our domestic network and are preparing for more international destinations to ease restrictions for leisure travelers,” Cebu Pacific chief strategy officer Alex Reyes said.

Cebu Pacific said its latest A321neo aircraft will enter into service within the month to fly to various local destinations across its domestic network.

Inside the new A321neo. Photo: Cebu Pacific handout

Lightweight ergonomic seats are the highlights of its cabin with yellow and sky-blue details, Cebu Pacific said.

Currently, Cebu Pacific operates a fleet of 22 A320ceo, 6 A320neo, 7 A321ceo, 10 A321neo, 6 A330ce0, 2 A330neo, 14 ATR 72-600, 6 ATR 72-500 and 2 ATR Freighters.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC



