

MANILA — Cebu Pacific said it resumed its Manila-Hong Kong flights on Friday after the special administrative region lifted a travel ban on 9 countries, including the Philippines.

The airline as of 3:30 p.m. said it was operating flights 5J 272 and 5J 114, both bound for Hong Kong.

Cebu Pacific said only the following passengers would be accepted.

Hong Kong residents

Holders of HKG SAR passport or British National passport (with right of abode in HKG)

Individuals with HKG document of identity

"Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) with Hong Kong work visa are considered as Hong Kong residents. Non-residents will not be accepted for flight," the airline said in an advisory.

The following passengers are exempted from the entry restrictions, Cebu Pacific said.

Passengers traveling from mainland China, Taiwan or Macao SAR and have not been to other countries or regions in the past 14 days

Diplomatic or official passport holders subject to visa requirements

Spouse and children of Hong Kong residents

Local government personnel performing official duties

Passenger holding new entry visa to work, study, establish or join in any business, or take up residence in HKG

Personnel approved by the Hong Kong SAR government to carry out anti-epidemic work

Fully vaccinated passengers permitted to enter Hong Kong must present a recognized inoculation record, negative result for an RT-PCR result taken within 48 hours before departure, and a quarantine hotel reservation for 7 or 14 nights.

"Requirements may change from time to time without prior notice," Cebu Pacific said, advising passengers to regularly check updates from the Hong Kong government.

Once a global logistics and transportation hub, Hong Kong has imposed some of the world's harshest travel restrictions under its zero-COVID policy.

Last Monday, Hong Kong took its first step in easing travel restrictions as the city moves past the peak of its deadliest virus wave, saying it would lift a flight ban from 9 countries from April.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

