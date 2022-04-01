MANILA — Cebu Pacific said it resumed its Manila-Hong Kong flights on Friday after the special administrative region lifted a travel ban on 9 countries, including the Philippines.
The airline as of 3:30 p.m. said it was operating flights 5J 272 and 5J 114, both bound for Hong Kong.
Cebu Pacific said only the following passengers would be accepted.
- Hong Kong residents
- Holders of HKG SAR passport or British National passport (with right of abode in HKG)
- Individuals with HKG document of identity
"Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) with Hong Kong work visa are considered as Hong Kong residents. Non-residents will not be accepted for flight," the airline said in an advisory.
The following passengers are exempted from the entry restrictions, Cebu Pacific said.
- Passengers traveling from mainland China, Taiwan or Macao SAR and have not been to other countries or regions in the past 14 days
- Diplomatic or official passport holders subject to visa requirements
- Spouse and children of Hong Kong residents
- Local government personnel performing official duties
- Passenger holding new entry visa to work, study, establish or join in any business, or take up residence in HKG
- Personnel approved by the Hong Kong SAR government to carry out anti-epidemic work
Fully vaccinated passengers permitted to enter Hong Kong must present a recognized inoculation record, negative result for an RT-PCR result taken within 48 hours before departure, and a quarantine hotel reservation for 7 or 14 nights.
"Requirements may change from time to time without prior notice," Cebu Pacific said, advising passengers to regularly check updates from the Hong Kong government.
Once a global logistics and transportation hub, Hong Kong has imposed some of the world's harshest travel restrictions under its zero-COVID policy.
Last Monday, Hong Kong took its first step in easing travel restrictions as the city moves past the peak of its deadliest virus wave, saying it would lift a flight ban from 9 countries from April.
— With a report from Agence France-Presse
WATCH