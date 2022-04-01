Home  >  Business

Cebu Pacific resumes flights to Hong Kong

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 01 2022 07:16 PM


MANILA — Cebu Pacific said it resumed its Manila-Hong Kong flights on Friday after the special administrative region lifted a travel ban on 9 countries, including the Philippines. 

The airline as of 3:30 p.m. said it was operating flights 5J 272 and 5J 114, both bound for Hong Kong. 

Cebu Pacific said only the following passengers would be accepted. 

  •  Hong Kong residents
  •  Holders of HKG SAR passport or British National passport (with right of abode in HKG)
  •  Individuals with HKG document of identity

"Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) with Hong Kong work visa are considered as Hong Kong residents. Non-residents will not be accepted for flight," the airline said in an advisory. 

The following passengers are exempted from the entry restrictions, Cebu Pacific said. 

  •  Passengers traveling from mainland China, Taiwan or Macao SAR and have not been to other countries or regions in the past 14 days
  •  Diplomatic or official passport holders subject to visa requirements
  •  Spouse and children of Hong Kong residents
  •  Local government personnel performing official duties
  •  Passenger holding new entry visa to work, study, establish or join in any business, or take up residence in HKG
  •  Personnel approved by the Hong Kong SAR government to carry out anti-epidemic work

Fully vaccinated passengers permitted to enter Hong Kong must present a recognized inoculation record, negative result for an RT-PCR result taken within 48 hours before departure, and a quarantine hotel reservation for 7 or 14 nights. 

"Requirements may change from time to time without prior notice," Cebu Pacific said, advising passengers to regularly check updates from the Hong Kong government. 

Once a global logistics and transportation hub, Hong Kong has imposed some of the world's harshest travel restrictions under its zero-COVID policy.

Last Monday, Hong Kong took its first step in easing travel restrictions as the city moves past the peak of its deadliest virus wave, saying it would lift a flight ban from 9 countries from April.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse 

