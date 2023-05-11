Philippine GDP grows 6.4 percent in first quarter of 2023

A vegetable vendor attends to her roadside stall at the Quinta Market in Manila on Feb 15, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine economy expanded 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2023 amid continued economic reopening, sustained domestic spending as well as the easing of travel restrictions, the state statistics bureau said on Thursday.

The country's gross domestic product growth for the first 3 months of the year was slower than the 8 percent expansion in the same period last year, the Philippine Statistics Authority said in a briefing.

Gross national income (GNI), meanwhile, expanded by 9.9 percent, data showed.

National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said this is the economy "normalizing" rather than slowing down.

The GDP growth came amid inflation remaining elevated and above the government target of 2 to 4 percent. Inflation hit a 14-year high of 8.7 percent in January but has started easing in the last 3 months, settling at 6.6 percent in April.

"The economy is normalizing its previous trend. The better than expected first quarter performance this year implies that we are returning to our high growth trajectory despite the various challenges and head headwinds we have faced," Balisacan said.

Balisacan said the Philippine economy's growth is "fastest" among major emerging economies in the region that have released their Q1 data, including Indonesia, China and Vietnam.

In 2022, the Philippine economy grew faster than anticipated at 7.6 percent. The government expects GDP to grow between 6 to 7 percent this year.

Inflation is seen to remain elevated for the rest of the year but it is expected to settle within the 2 to 4 percent target by 2024.

The PSA said there were fewer jobless Filipinos in March with the unemployment rate at 4.8 percent or equivalent to 2.42 million. This is lower than the 2.47 million the previous month.

Underemployment in March, which is at 11.2 percent is also the lowest since April 2005.