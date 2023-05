MANILA - The Philippines' unemployment rate dipped slightly to 4.7 percent in March from 4.8 percent in February, the state statistics bureau said on Monday.

This was equivalent to 2.42 million Filipino workers who were jobless, which was lower than the 2.47 million unemployed in February, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

The underemployment rate also fell to 11.2 percent in March from 12.9 percent in February.

More details to follow.