Lower PSE open likely driven by global issues, not poll results: analyst

Philippine flags fly outside the Philippine Stock Exchange at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on June 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Philippine shares opened lower on Tuesday, a day after the historic elections that is poised to make Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr the country's 17th president.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) opened at the 6,632 level, lower by 1.89 percent compared to Friday’s close.

It has since widened the losses and was trading at the 6,553.45 level, down by 206.45 points or 3.05 percent as of 10:11 am.

COL Financial Vice President and Head of Research April Lee Tan believes that the market performance is mainly driven by global performances and not necessarily the election results.

The US market is reacting to the recent interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve to arrest record-high inflation.

US Fed chair Jerome Powell earlier announced a half-percentage-point-rate hike, the "biggest" since the year 2000.

“I think the performance of the market today is largely due to what’s happening globally…Those are more front and center although the market would have appreciated a victory by our VP Leni Robredo,” Tan told ANC.

Historically, a presidential candidate also does not “conclusively” lead to strong market performance, she added.

“I think it’s too soon to say that the market doesn’t really like a Marcos presidency,” Tan added.

