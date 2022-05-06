MANILA - Telco giants Globe Telecom, and PLDT Inc. and Smart said they were prepared for the May 9 elections.

In a media briefing on Friday, Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu said Globe's network is prepared for the automated elections as they have been in previous polls.

"We've done everything we can to the best of our ability. We have actually also done this many times before in partnership with the Comelec and whoever are providers of Comelec for voting machines and connectivity needs they have," Cu said.

He added their team is also on stand-by in case problems arise.

"Network teams are on alert to ensure that even if there are disruptions that we do get them repaired very quickly and put back online," he said.

PLDT also has teams on standby for any emergency, PLDT FVP and ePLDT Chief Commercial Officer Jojo Gendrado earlier said.

"The intent is to provide the best possible services and connections in support of the elections. We're dealing with all the major parties involved. Our teams are on deck. We're staffing the teams to be able to cover 24/7 so that as much as possible we have uninterrupted services for the elections," Gendrado said.

Meanwhile, PLDT and its wireless unit Smart also announced its partnership with ABS-CBN for the Halalan 2022 coverage.

PLDT and Smart will provide quality service for the transmission of real-time updates as well as mobile services for news reports during the special marathon coverage of ABS-CBN.

"We thank ABS-CBN for choosing us as their partner in ensuring seamless connectivity for their coverage of the upcoming elections, one of the country's most important historic events," PLDT and Smart President and CEO Alfredo Panlilio said.

ABS-CBN will run a comprehensive election coverage in all of its platforms to keep the public informed.



“We thank PLDT and Smart for their continued trust and faith in our news organization and what we stand for. We look forward to more collaborations with PLDT and Smart in the future as we all aim to keep our kababayans informed, connected, and empowered as citizens of a democratic country,” ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak said.

ABS-CBN will publish a partial unofficial tally of election returns as well as a live blog for real-time updates on the elections.