Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Quezon City on April 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Petroleum companies on Monday announced a price rollback for gasoline, diesel and kerosene.

The following price cuts will take effect on Tuesday, May 3:

PILIPINAS SHELL

• Gasoline - P0.65 per liter rollback

• Kerosene - P1.15 per liter rollback

• Diesel - P1.15 per liter rollback

PETRO GAZZ

• Diesel - P1.15 per liter rollback

• Gasoline - P0.65 per liter rollback

Refresh this page for updates.

RELATED VIDEO: