Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Quezon City on April 19, 2022, after another oil price hike. The price hike resumes after two weeks of rollback as the price of crude oil remains volatile in the world market. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Petroleum product prices are projected to increase by at least P3 in another rate hike.

Gas prices:

GASOLINE- P3.10-P3.50/L

DIESEL - P3.80-P4.10/L

KEROSENE - P3.40-P3.60/L

Diesel prices could go up by as much as P3.80 to P4.10 per liter.

Meanwhile, gasoline could increase by P3.10 to P3.50 per liter, while kerosene may have a P3.40 to P3.60 increase.

With the increase, diesel prices are pegged to be higher than gasoline, based on the net increase over the past year.

Over the year, gas prices have soared mainly due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Meanwhile, authorities have yet to continue the fuel subsidy program for delivery riders as poll and transport authorities remain in a deadlock over an "unsigned" resolution supposedly holding back the distribution.

– Report by Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

