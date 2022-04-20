Poll official defends issuance of 'unsigned' resolution on fuel subsidy

A gas station attendant receives a jeepney driver’s payment in coins in Manila on March 15, 2022 amid rising fuel costs. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A Commission on Elections (Comelec) official confirmed the poll body did issue an “unsigned” resolution to the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) exempting the government’s fuel subsidy funds from the election spending ban.

It was, however, certified by the Comelec secretary, explained Commissioner George Erwin Garcia.

"Yes po, unsigned but with certification from the Comelec secretary. This is our procedure in view of the pandemic," Garcia said.

Garcia said the resolution was served to the LTFRB last week.

The LTFRB has blamed the unsigned resolution for the refusal of its depositary bank to disburse the funds intended to aid public utility drivers and operators who are reeling from the rising cost of fuel.

Garcia for his part said he already signed the resolution, adding that he will look into the matter.

"'Yun nga daw. Tomorrow I'll follow up the signed resolution. Last week ko pa na-sign," Garcia said.

Last April 6, Garcia announced that the poll body already granted the exemption.

"We granted the petition of the LTFRB as regards the fuel subsidy program. However, the grant of petition to LTFRB is subject to the strict implementation of the program by submission of information on how it will be implemented, the parameters of the implementation, and especially the specific target beneficiaries and how they will apply to avail the grants of the programs, and likewise subject to the submission of the departments that will be implementing the said program of the LFTFRB; for the DA [Department of Agriculture], DSWD [Department of Social Welfare and Development] and such other departments, they will have to specifically mention the beneficiaries, the how and when the project is to be implemented as well as compliance to the submission before or the implementation before of similar projects," Commissioner George Erwin Garcia told media during their weekly press conference after the weekly commission en banc session.

“We granted the petition of DOTR [Department of Transportation]. Most importantly, the LTFRB petition is granted en toto by the commission subject again to the strictest condition in the resolution that the commission will be promulgating,” Garcia added.

Garcia explained that the agency concerned can implement the fuel subsidy as soon as the resolution is issued because it spells out the conditions for the implementation.

"They can immediately implement but they have to wait for the resolution. The announcement is not the resolution, they have to wait for our resolution because the resolution will contain the conditions that the commission deemed necessary for the LTFRB to comply kasi nga po 'di naman po barya barya lang, napakalaking pera involved," Garcia said.

The ban began March 25 and will last till May 8, 2022.