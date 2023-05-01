MANILA - Several flights were canceled on Monday, Labor Day, due to the power outage in one of the terminals of Manila's main gateway, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said in an advisory.

At around 1:05 a.m., a power outage occurred at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. Standby power is currently supplying electricity to critical facilities while the airport's engineering team, along with Meralco, is looking into the cause, MIAA said in an earlier advisory.

Meanwhile, the following flights were cancelled as of 9 a.m.:

CEBU PACIFIC:

5J 504/503 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

5J 325/326 Manila-Daraga-Manila

5J 383/384 Manila-Cagayan-Manila

5J 196/197 Manila- Cauayan-Manila

5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

5J 637/638 Manila- Puerto Princesa-Manila

5J 911/912 Manila- Caticlan-Manila

5J 553/554 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 617/618 Manila- Panglao-Manila

5J 483/484 Manila- Bacolod-Manila

5J 951/952 Manila-Davao-Manila

5J 793/794 Manila- Butuan-Manila

5J 859/860 Manila- Zamboanga-Manila

5J 993/994 Manila- General Santos-Manila

5J 781/782 Manila- Ozamiz-Manila

5J 909/910 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 449/450 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J 659/660 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

5J 887/888 Manila- Cotabato-Manila

5J 773/774 Manila- Pagadian-Manila

Cebu Pacific said passengers who do not want to proceed with their flights could rebook their flights or store the value in their travel funds until 12 p.m.

"The MIAA Management apologizes to air travellers for the inconvenience that the situation may have brought them," the agency said.

In a separate statement, Meralco said it immediately dispatched a crew on site following the reported outage.

"Initial inspection of the loadside pointed to a main breaker problem which NAIA T3 maintenance team are currently checking. Meralco personnel are currently onsite providing assistance to airport authorities to restore the service at the airport terminal the soonest possible time," it said.