MANILA - Several flights were canceled on Monday, Labor Day, due to the power outage in one of the terminals of Manila's main gateway, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said in an advisory.
At around 1:05 a.m., a power outage occurred at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. Standby power is currently supplying electricity to critical facilities while the airport's engineering team, along with Meralco, is looking into the cause, MIAA said in an earlier advisory.
Meanwhile, the following flights were cancelled as of 9 a.m.:
CEBU PACIFIC:
- 5J 504/503 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
- 5J 325/326 Manila-Daraga-Manila
- 5J 383/384 Manila-Cagayan-Manila
- 5J 196/197 Manila- Cauayan-Manila
- 5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila
- 5J 637/638 Manila- Puerto Princesa-Manila
- 5J 911/912 Manila- Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 553/554 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- 5J 617/618 Manila- Panglao-Manila
- 5J 483/484 Manila- Bacolod-Manila
- 5J 951/952 Manila-Davao-Manila
- 5J 793/794 Manila- Butuan-Manila
- 5J 859/860 Manila- Zamboanga-Manila
- 5J 993/994 Manila- General Santos-Manila
- 5J 781/782 Manila- Ozamiz-Manila
- 5J 909/910 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 449/450 Manila-Iloilo-Manila
- 5J 659/660 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
- 5J 887/888 Manila- Cotabato-Manila
- 5J 773/774 Manila- Pagadian-Manila
Cebu Pacific said passengers who do not want to proceed with their flights could rebook their flights or store the value in their travel funds until 12 p.m.
"The MIAA Management apologizes to air travellers for the inconvenience that the situation may have brought them," the agency said.
In a separate statement, Meralco said it immediately dispatched a crew on site following the reported outage.
"Initial inspection of the loadside pointed to a main breaker problem which NAIA T3 maintenance team are currently checking. Meralco personnel are currently onsite providing assistance to airport authorities to restore the service at the airport terminal the soonest possible time," it said.