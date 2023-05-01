The Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 suffered a power outage on Monday, May 1, at 1:05 a.m., the airport management said.
In a statement, the Manila International Airport Authority said standby power is now supplying electricity to critical facilities enabling computer systems of airlines and Immigration to function partially and enable processing of both inbound and outbound passengers.
"As a result, delayed flights shall be expected. MIAA Management apologizes to air travelers for the inconvenience that the situation may have brought to them," it said.
In an interview, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the NAIA Terminal 3 generator system is now being used to supply power to the terminal as the MIAA Engineering team and Meralco look into the cause of the problem.
He said the power outage caused slight congestion at check-in counters inside the terminal. "There are some areas that do not have airconditioning and some check-in counters are not covered," he said.
Cebu Pacific, meanwhile, confirmed the power outage, saying passengers departing to and from NAIA T3 who do not want to proceed with their flights may get free rebooking or travel fund up to two hours before their scheduled time of departure.
MIAA operations personnel are now continuously doing the rounds of Terminal 3 to provide assistance to passengers and answer inquiries. Further advisories will be issued in the subsequent hours.
The MIAA voice and text hotlines may be reached thru the following numbers:
Voice Hotline: 88771111
Text Hotline: 88396242
NAIA flight information numbers:
Terminal 1 (8771109 loc 765 and 2852)
Terminal 2 (8771109 loc 2882 and 2880)
Terminal 4 (8771109 loc 4226)
Terminal 3 (8777888 loc 8144 and 8146)