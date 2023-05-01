The Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 suffered a power outage on Monday, May 1, at 1:05 a.m., the airport management said.

In a statement, the Manila International Airport Authority said standby power is now supplying electricity to critical facilities enabling computer systems of airlines and Immigration to function partially and enable processing of both inbound and outbound passengers.

"As a result, delayed flights shall be expected. MIAA Management apologizes to air travelers for the inconvenience that the situation may have brought to them," it said.

In an interview, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the NAIA Terminal 3 generator system is now being used to supply power to the terminal as the MIAA Engineering team and Meralco look into the cause of the problem.

He said the power outage caused slight congestion at check-in counters inside the terminal. "There are some areas that do not have airconditioning and some check-in counters are not covered," he said.

CEBU PACIFIC ADVISORY

POWER OUTAGE AT NAIA TERMINAL 3

MAY 1, 2023, 4:30 AM pic.twitter.com/U2CltWb6Zl — Cebu Pacific Air (@CebuPacificAir) April 30, 2023

Cebu Pacific, meanwhile, confirmed the power outage, saying passengers departing to and from NAIA T3 who do not want to proceed with their flights may get free rebooking or travel fund up to two hours before their scheduled time of departure.

Cebu Pacific advises its passengers that the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 (NAIA T3) is currently experiencing a power outage which is affecting operations.



Please expect delays and cancellations on some of our flights as we manage the situation. — Cebu Pacific Air (@CebuPacificAir) April 30, 2023

1. Free Rebooking

Rebook without fare difference for travel up to thirty (30) days from original flight date. The fare difference will apply if the travel period is beyond thirty (30) days from the original flight date. — Cebu Pacific Air (@CebuPacificAir) April 30, 2023

2. Travel Fund

Store the amount in a virtual CEB wallet valid for six (6) months and use this to either book a new flight or pay for add-ons (example: baggage allowance, seat selection, etc.) — Cebu Pacific Air (@CebuPacificAir) April 30, 2023

They may avail themselves of their preferred option online up to two (2) hours before their scheduled time of departure.



We appeal for your patience and understanding. CEB will provide an update as soon as more information becomes available. — Cebu Pacific Air (@CebuPacificAir) April 30, 2023

MIAA operations personnel are now continuously doing the rounds of Terminal 3 to provide assistance to passengers and answer inquiries. Further advisories will be issued in the subsequent hours.

The MIAA voice and text hotlines may be reached thru the following numbers:

Voice Hotline: 88771111

Text Hotline: 88396242

NAIA flight information numbers:

Terminal 1 (8771109 loc 765 and 2852)

Terminal 2 (8771109 loc 2882 and 2880)

Terminal 4 (8771109 loc 4226)

Terminal 3 (8777888 loc 8144 and 8146)