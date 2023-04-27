New group eyes NAIA rehab, pushes P100 billion proposal

MANILA – A new consortium, composed of some of the biggest conglomerates in the Philippines and a global partner, is looking to upgrade the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Calling itself the Manila International Airport Consortium (MIAC), the group has submitted an unsolicited proposal worth P100 billion to “transform NAIA into a world-class airport.”

MIAC is composed of Aboitiz InfraCapital, AC Infrastructure Holdings Corporation, Asia's Emerging Dragon Corporation, Alliance Global – Infracorp Development, Filinvest Development Corporation, and JG Summit Infrastructure Holdings Corporation. Another member of MIAC is Global Infrastructure Partners, which invests in infrastructure and operates airports around the world.

The consortium said the proposal includes a significant upfront payment to Government and committed investments in new facilities and technology.

“We are ready to put our combined resources forward in partnering with the Government on this massive undertaking,” said Kevin Tan, director, Manila International Airport Consortium.

Earlier proposals to rehabilitate NAIA had failed as the government rejected the terms of the proponents or questioned their ability to finance the undertaking.

More details to follow.