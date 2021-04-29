San Miguel deploys own doctors, nurses to aid gov't vaccination drive, says Ramon Ang

MANILA—San Miguel Corp is mobilizing its own healthcare personnel to assist in COVID-19 vaccinations starting in Mandaluyong, its president Ramon Ang said Wednesday.

San Miguel deployed doctors, nurses and other medical staff to assist in the vaccination program while waiting for doses reserved for its employees, COVID-19 survivor Ramon Ang said in a Facebook post.

The medical team is part of the 300 medical workers SMC is hiring for its own vaccination drive, he said. San Miguel earlier said it would vaccine employees for free.

"While we are waiting for our vaccines to arrive, we are committed to help in any way we can especially at high-volume vaccination sites around Metro Manila, so our country could meet its immunization target," Ang said.

"Every person vaccinated against COVID-19 brings us one step closer to ending this global crisis. To our staff, thank you so much for your malasakit."

The Philippines, which started its inoculation program in March, aims to vaccinate at least 70 million of its over 100 million population to achieve herd immunity.

San Miguel is among the country's conglomerates that were instrumental in boosting the country's isolation, testing and vaccine capacities through donations and other efforts.

