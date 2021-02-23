San Miguel to vaccinate all employees vs COVID-19 for free

San Miguel Corporation signage within its office complex in Ortigas Center, Pasig City. ABS-CBN News/File photo

MANILA - San Miguel Corp said Tuesday it is spending almost P1 billion to vaccinate all of its 70,000 employees against COVID-19 for free.

The company said it has secured COVID-19 vaccines from various sources and is currently preparing employees for vaccination with its “Ligtas Lahat” task force, in coordination with the government.

Receiving the vaccines is voluntary, but SMC President Ramon Ang said he hopes that all of their eligible employees will sign up for vaccination.

“Our program...aims to create a safe and healthy workplace so that we can further contribute to our country’s economic recovery,” Ang, said.

The government is allowing the private sector to procure its own vaccines against COVID-19. Procurement of vaccines will be free from taxes and duties until Dec. 31, 2023.