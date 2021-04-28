Delivery of Philippines' initial batch of Sputnik V delayed - sources

Empty vials of the second dose of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are pictured at the San Martin hospital, in La Plata, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, January 21, 2021. Agustin Marcarian, Reuters/file

MANILA - The scheduled arrival of 15,000 Sputnik V jabs from Russia was cancelled, sources said Wednesday.

The doses were not loaded on the Qatar Air commercial flight that was scheduled to arrive by 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to airline sources.

The vaccines are tentatively scheduled to be loaded onboard another Qatar Air flight from Moscow to Doha, Qatar with a continuity flight to Manila that will arrive 11 p.m. Saturday, the sources added.

The Department of Health earlier said government was expecting 20,000 doses of Sputnik V from Russia’s Gamaleya Institute, which will be used for simulation or practice. The remaining 480,000 Sputnik V doses will arrive by the end of April, it said.

The Philippines has administered 1.7 million doses of coronavirus jabs as of Sunday. It aims to inoculate a third of its population or 50 to 70 million by end of the year to achieve herd immunity.

The country is expecting an "accelerated delivery" of COVID-19 vaccines beginning next month even as global production of the jabs is seen to stabilize only in June, Galvez earlier said.

-- With reports from Raoul Esperas