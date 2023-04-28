New P100-billion NAIA rehab bid needs review: DOTr

MANILA - Unsolicited proposals aiming to rehabilitate the country's main gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, must be reviewed to get the "best terms," Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said on Friday.

The DOTr in August said it was seeking fresh bids for NAIA rehabilitation as the gateway is operating beyond its capacity.

“Although we welcome the submission of unsolicited proposals, but for us to get the best terms, baka kailangan reviewhin ‘yong proposal (maybe we need to review the proposal)," Bautista told reporters.

On Thursday, the Manila International Airport Consortium (MIAC) said it has submitted a P100 billion unsolicited proposal to rehabilitate NAIA. The consortium is composed of 6 of the country's top conglomerates with a US-based partner. [P100 BILLION https://news.abs-cbn.com/business/04/27/23/new-group-eyes-naia-rehab-pushes-p100-billion-proposal]

MIAC said it aims to more than double NAIA's 31 million annual capacity to 62.5 million by 2028.

Bautista said the Asian Development Bank may assist the government in identifying the terms to be imposed for the consortium. The NAIA rehab is also open for competitive bidding, Bautista said.

Earlier rehabilitation bids have failed after the government rejected the terms of the proponents. Bids of the NAIA super consortium and Megawide were rejected in 2020 and 2021.

Unsolicited bids need to be approved and confirmed by government agencies such as the National Economic and Development Authority, before the awarding of the original proponent status (OPS).

- Report from Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

