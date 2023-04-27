YouTube Shorts vs fake news? Google asks journos to try format

YouTube Strategic Partner Manager Nica Policarpio conducts a workshop on Supporting News Content on YouTube Shorts. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Google Philippines said news platforms, journalists, content creators as well as influencers can use YouTube Shorts to connect viewers to trusted information, which in turn could reduce misinformation.

YouTube Shorts, the "snackable," low-lift videos that are less than 60 seconds is broad-based and is meant to expose creators to new viewers as well as viewers to new content, Google said.

"We believe the media and creators do play an important role in assuring that more Filipinos online can connect to trusted information," said Google Philippines Head of Communications and Public Affairs Mervin Wenke.

YouTube Strategic Partner Manager Nica Policarpio shared the following tips on creating quality YouTube Shorts:

Use text over video - this makes content more inclusive for viewers who can see but who can't hear. It can also help catch the attention of viewers, Policarpio said

Use an intriguing title - this can help hook viewers

First 3 seconds are crucial - the first 3 seconds are more important than the thumbnail used in the videos

Lean into trends and graphics - Policarpio said users must learn to incorporate humor into content without sacrificing valuable content

Make use of archives or library content - Creators, however, are encouraged to add context and date to ensure viewers are aware that the content is from the archive

Use available tools - YouTube Shorts has tools such as clip and trim to edit content

Use greenscreen to emphasize content

Use hashtags

Calendar content for organized and timely uploads

Create playlists to make it easier for viewers to find related videos

HOW NEWS ORGANIZATIONS CAN USE YOUTUBE SHORTS:

Highlight - YouTube Shorts can be used as "trailers" for long-form videos

It can also be used to highlight notable moments

YouTube Shorts are also "low-lift" or do not require complex production, they can be filmed, edited and uploaded using the app on the mobile phone

YouTube Shorts can also be used for news roundup with crisp snappy editing and digestible summaries of longer broadcast footage

Explainers - Creators can use YouTube Shorts as mini explainers for trending topics, using easy-to-understand animation, authoritative voices and in a way that appeals to broad audiences

Behind-the-scene footage - capturing intimate moments on the ground helps creators provide a "community experience" instead of just giving viewers content, Policarpio said.

On ground footage - this gives the video more "credibility"

Policarpio said news organizations and content creators must focus on quality and consistency in content which is more sustainable and "not chase virality."

