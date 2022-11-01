A close-up image showing the YouTube app on an iPhone in Kaarst, Germany, Nov. 8, 2017. Sacha Steinbach, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA - Google Philippines said Filipino content creators are seeing their channels and communities grow on YouTube.

The tech giant said about 4,600 Filipino YouTube channels now have over 100,000 subscribers, 40 percent higher year-on-year. Meanwhile, 350 Filipino channels now have over 1 million subscribers.

“YouTube is where relevant content and connections are created every day. It is where storytelling, in all its forms and formats, emboldens community, drives culture, and deepens the bonds between viewers and creators in a safe and common space,” said Jolly Estaris, Head of Video at Google Philippines.

The video-sharing platform also noted new trends in what Filipinos watch.

Videos about food and family travel performed well in the first quarter of 2022. The watch times for food craving videos grew by over 55 percent while those for family travel videos registered a 60 percent increase.

Parenting videos also performed well, with double the watch time compared to the previous years, YouTube data showed.

“Whether it’s shaping mindsets, pushing social cues and key messages, or aiding consumers in their purchase decisions, YouTube continues to be the go-to platform of Filipinos,” Estaris said.

YouTube viewing habit has also gone beyond mobile devices since over 16 million Filipinos streamed on their TV sets in May 2022, data showed.

“Now, more than ever, YouTube is where it’s at. It’s where content and connections that matter most are created every day,” Estaris said.

Google said a 2022 survey by Ipsos also revealed that YouTube is the video service that Filipinos would miss the most if it ever goes offline.

