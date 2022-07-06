ABS-CBN Entertainment remains the No. 1 YouTube channel in Southeast Asia with 40 million subscribers as of July 2022

MANILA — Now with 40 million subscribers, the YouTube channel of ABS-CBN Entertainment remains the most subscribed on the platform in Southeast Asia, as the media company continues to expand its digital offerings to Filipinos based here and abroad.

Aside from crossing the subscriber milestone this month, ABS-CBN Entertainment also reached 53.5 billion lifetime views in June, according to Tubular Labs, one of the most trusted video measurement and analytics platforms globally.

The YouTube channel is home to Kapamilya Online Live — the free livestreaming of ABS-CBN programming from daytime, noontime, to primetime — as well as episodes and highlights of past and current titles.

Coinciding with the achievement, ABS-CBN Entertainment is set to stream its “Made for YouTube” programs via a special weekend primetime block on Kapamilya Online Live.

The YouTube-exclusive offerings include the romcom series “How to Move On in 30 Days” starring Maris Racal and Carlo Aquino, the roving quiz show “IQ Ang Nagwagi” hosted by Alora Sasam, and the behind-the-scenes series “It’s Showtime All Access” featuring hosts of the noontime program.

Also joining the weekend lineup are the relationship advice show “Dear MOR: Celebrity Specials,” the music anthology “One Music Play PH,” and the concert programs “The Music Room,” “Gold School,” “Yeng Constantino: Salamat sa Sampung Taon” and “Double Hearts Digital Concerts.”

Beyond the 7-day viewing window for replays of Kapamilya Online Live episodes, fans can still catch ABS-CBN’s rich content library through its on-demand streaming platform iWant TFC, with tiered access to free and subscribers-exclusive titles.

ABS-CBN programs are also available on cable via Kapamilya Channel, as well as on free and digital TV via A2Z Channel 11.