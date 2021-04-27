Short-term reduction of tariffs on pork imports needed to check inflation: DOF

Beef, pork, and chicken are sold at Nepa-Q Mart in Quezon City on January 21, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File





MANILA - Allowing the importation of pork at lower tariffs in the short term is an immediate and "practicable" solution to avoid further price spikes, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said Tuesday.

The measure will protect Filipinos from raising prices of food due to a shortage in supply that could further push inflation up, Dominguez said during a Senate Committee hearing on the food crisis brought by the African swine fever outbreak.

Dominguez said although the measure appears to be a painful solution resulting to a revenue loss of P13.68 billion for the government, it would slash pork prices to help Filipinos save P67.38 billion.

“The worse we could do in a situation like the one we are facing today is to let supply issues force food prices up even more. If food prices rise, the inflation rate also increases. If the inflation rate rises, interest rate increases will follow. This unhealthy chain of events will make economic recovery even more difficult for all,” Dominguez told senators.

“The short-term and only practicable strategy for the current problem is contained in Executive Order 128,” Dominguez said, adding that the government is "not giving up" on the pork industry.

The pork supply shortage caused by the ASF outbreak pushed prices of pork up to P327 per kilo, prompting authorities to set price caps.

Rising pork prices "exacerbate" the problems of unemployment, hunger and reduced incomes for many who are now relying on community pantries for aid, the Finance chief said.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier approved EO 128 or the proposal to cut pork tariffs to boost supplies of the commodity.

The EO will "protect" the people from price spikes, Dominguez said.

However, critics pointed out that the measure would reduce income of local hog raisers.

Dominguez is citing the 2018 rice supply shortage that prompted the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to raise key policy rate to 4.75 percent as authorities sought to cool inflation that reached 10-year highs in the same year.

Interest rates have since gradually gone down to 2 percent.

Inflation settled at 4.5 percent in March from 4.7 percent in February, hovering above the government's 2 to 4 percent target range.

Based on estimates, the temporary increase in pork imports won't kill the industry, Dominguez said emphasizing that the decision went through extensive deliberation.

“It is not a question of smuggling or anything. It is because of shortage, and bringing in more supply would stabilize and bring down the price of pork, and therefore, the inflation rate,” he said.

State-lender Land Bank of the Philippines will double its support to domestic hog raisers to P30 billion from P15 billion, Dominguez said.

The Agriculture Department is also investing in long-term solutions to improve domestic hog production, he added.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar earlier said ASF cases in the country have been going down.

At least 1.6 million hog deaths were recorded in 2020, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed.

The DA earlier said the country's swine industry is valued at P260 billion.

RELATED VIDEO: