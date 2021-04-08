Sotto: Hog raisers, senators 'will be utterly disappointed' over cut in pork tariffs

MANILA - Senate President Vicente Sotto III said Thursday hog raisers and senators "will be utterly disappointed" over President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to cut pork tariffs to address the supply shortage in country.

The minimum access volume (MAV) could have been raised instead of lowering tariffs, Senate President Vicente Sotto III told reporters in a text message.

"The local hog raisers will be utterly disappointed not to mention the members of the Senate!" Sotto said.

"That is bad news... the reason they are giving for the lowering of taxes is not acceptable. There must be something else," he said.

On Wednesday, Duterte reduced pork import tariffs as the Philippines— the world's seventh biggest pork importer— sought to import some 400,000 tons of the meat this year to augment the shortage of supply due to African Swine Fever outbreaks.

The planned import was set to regulate rising prices of pork to slow down inflation, but a group of local hog raisers said they would stop operations should pork import tariffs be reduced.

"If we want to import pork, our present system allows importers to import pork," ProPork president Nicanor Briones earlier said.

"Any importer can import pork using the out quota tariff of 40 percent. There is no quantitative restriction," he said.

The Senate "cannot question the president’s authority under the law to adjust the tariff rates while Congress is not in session," Sen. Panfilo Lacson said in a separate statement.

The chamber would instead hold a Congressional investigation next week "to dig deeper into the circumstances that brought the hog and poultry industry to this pathetic state," he said.

