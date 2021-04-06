Inflation eases to 4.5 percent in March

People buy supplies from the grocery on on the first day of the government-imposed community quarantine in Metro Manila, March 15, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Inflation slightly eased in March due to slower price movement of food and non-alcoholic beverages, government data released Tuesday showed.

The consumer price index rose 4.5 percent in March, slightly slower from the 4.7 percent in February, the Philippine Statistics said in a virtual briefing.

March inflation is within the 4.2 percent to 5 percent forecast of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and above the government's 2 to 4 percent range target.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno earlier said inflation is likely to breach the upper band of the government's target range for 2021.

For 2022, inflation forecast was raised to 2.8 percent from 2.7 percent, the central bank said.

Despite the uptick, Diokno said inflation is still "transitory" and manageable.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan remain under enhanced community quarantine due to the rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, putting a strain on movements and other economic activities.

The BSP still has tools to support the economy. Key interest rate, used by banks to price loans, were kept at its lowest level of 2 percent in February's Monetary Board meeting.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES:

Watch more in iWantTFC

More details to follow.