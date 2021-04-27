BSP offers rare Lapu-Lapu banknote, order form closes less than an hour later

The Lapu-Lapu commemorative medal. Courtesy Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Handout

MANILA - Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Tuesday offered limited stocks of the P5,000 Lapu-Lapu banknote and silver medal to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Battle of Mactan.

Less than an hour after posting the offer on its Facebook page, the link to the order form for the banknote said that form was already closed.

The BSP in January unveiled the design of the Lapu-Lapu bill and medal to kickstart the 99-day countdown which ends today.

"To commemorate the 500th Anniversary of the Battle of Mactan, the BSP sells limited stocks of 5000-Piso Lapulapu Banknotes and Silver Medals," the central bank said.

The P5,000 bill retailed for P5,500 while the silver medal was available for P3,500.

Due to limited stocks, only 1 set per person is allowed, the BSP said.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier commended the BSP for launching the commemorative banknote and medal.

RELATED VIDEO: