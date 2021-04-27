Battle of Mactan reenactment pushes through despite pandemic

Actors wore face masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus while reenacting the historic Battle of Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City, April 27, 2021. Screengrab from the Lapu-Lapu City Public Information Office livestream

LAPU-LAPU CITY — The reenactment of the historic Battle of Mactan pushed through in this city on Tuesday to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the event despite the continuing threat of COVID-19, with the actors wearing face masks during the performance as a precaution against the virus.

Clad in traditional costumes of chieftains and warriors, the people of Lapu-Lapu City reenacted the April 27, 1521 clash which saw Lapu-Lapu, one of the datus of Mactan, and his warriors defeat the forces of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

This year's show was different from the annual reenactment as everyone on stage had to wear a face mask.

In his speech, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan urged the public to "become worthy heirs to Lapu-Lapu’s legacy of heroism."

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier described Lapu-Lapu's victory as "an exemplary display of firm leadership and extraordinary courage [that] defeated and drove away the colonials."

This year, the Philippines is commemorating the 500th anniversary of the landing of the Spanish expedition in the country.

— Report from Annie Perez