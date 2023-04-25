No hacking: DICT says data leak was from PNP portal

This image shows a scanned copy of a police officer’s national police clearance record. Courtesy of VPNMentor

MANILA — No hacking.

The Department of Communications and Information Technology said this Tuesday regarding the alleged data breach involving over 1.2 million records of law enforcement agencies.

"It was not a hack. It was a data leak," DICT Secretary Ivan Uy told ANC's "Headstart".

"A cybersecurity researcher... happened to find a site where there was no security. It was just open to the public," he added.

Based on DICT's investigation, the data leak came from the online recruitment portal of the Philippine National Police.

"It's an employment portal or recruitment portal. The uploaded documents were the ones that were exposed," Uy said.

"So, there was no hacking. It was an unsecured site that was just open and anybody could see it."

Cybersecurity firm VPNMentor reported last week the alleged "massive data breach" of employee and citizen records from the PNP, National Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Internal Revenue and Civil Service Commission.

According to the firm, the supposed compromised database contained highly sensitive personal information such as passports, birth and marriage certificates, drivers’ licenses, academic transcripts and security clearance documents.

Uy clarified the data leak did not happen in other agencies.

"PNP lang po. Applicants na maging police," he said.

Uy said the site was "not professionally developed" and the project was a "mom-and-pop operation".

"Because it is a government agency, they just adopted and used it without even consulting the DICT on what are the best practices and international standards in terms of cybersecurity and data protection," he said.

Uy said the site had since been taken down.

The National Privacy Commission has also initiated an investigation if any protocols, laws or rules were violated, he added.

Cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler found the existence of a non-password protected database through an IOT search engine.

He has said the database was "publicly accessible" to anyone with internet.