This image shows a Bureau of Internal Revenue card with a tax identification number. Courtesy of VPNMentor

MANILA (UPDATE) — Over 1.2 million records, including sensitive information of applicants and employees of multiple government agencies in the Philippines, have been leaked online, according to a cybersecurity firm.

VPNMentor said the "massive data breach" includes records from the National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine National Police and Bureau of Internal Revenue.

The 817.54 gigabytes of database contained highly sensitive personal information such as passports, birth and marriage certificates, drivers’ licenses, academic transcripts and security clearance documents, the firm said.

"Individuals whose data is exposed could be potential victims of identity theft, phishing attacks, and a range of other malicious activities," VPNMentor said in a report.

"It would be easy for criminals to apply for loans, credit, or other financial crimes using the identity of these individuals and supporting documents."

Cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler, who found the existence of a non-password protected database, authored the report.

This image shows a scanned copy of an individual criminologist accreditation, available on the exposed database. Courtesy of VPNMentor

OTHER DOCUMENTS

In an ANC interview Thursday, Fowler said he also found character recommendations, which came in the form of letters from courts and offices of municipal mayors, and documents containing tax identification numbers (TIN).

The database also contained internal directives addressing law enforcement officers.

"I didn't see anything that would be a threat to national security, for example," Fowler told "Rundown".

"But these were directives. Anytime you have a message coming from the top down? That's potentially sensitive information that you wouldn't want in the wrong hands."

He noted in his report that "exposed records could also potentially allow criminals to target members of law enforcement for blackmail or other schemes."

This image shows a scanned copy of a police officer’s national police clearance record. Courtesy of VPNMentor

'PUBLICLY ACCESSIBLE'

Fowler said that as a cybersecurity researcher, his objective is to help secure any exposed data.

"To describe it in the most simple way, we used IOT search engine. IOT engine is similar to Google, except it searches for connected devices... In this case, it was a cloud storage repository," he said.

Fowler also said the database was "publicly accessible" to anyone with internet.

"It doesn't take specialized knowledge to see this. You just have to know where to look," he said.

To authenticate his findings, he only viewed a limited sampling and did not extract any data.

Fowler has sent 15 responsible disclosure notices to multiple agencies but has not received an official response.

"It's not about naming and shaming and pointing the finger. It's about learning from a data exposure," he said.

"My best advice would be to learn, to grow and to take inventory of all the databases that you have and who has access to them."

NBI: NO BREACH SO FAR

The NBI has denied the report of a data breach in its system.

"Based on the initial assessment of our IT people, so far we did not see a breach in our system. But our verification and monitoring are continuous," NBI spokesperson Atty. Giselle Dumlao said in a statement.

The PNP and BIR have yet to comment.

Meanwhile, the National Privacy Commission said it would investigate the alleged breach of personal data.

It is set to meet within the day with the concerned government agencies regarding the matter.

The NPC said it had taken immediate action to ensure those responsible for the alleged breach would be held accountable.

"As your data privacy authority, the NPC is fully committed to protecting personal information and assures the public that we will not leave a stone unturned in getting to the bottom of this alleged breach," NPC commissioner John Henry Naga said in a statement.