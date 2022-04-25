Emperador and Fundador brandy aged in sherry casks in Spain. Handout

MANILA - Emperador Inc said on Monday its net profit rose 35 percent to P10.8 billion in 2021.

Revenues rose by 6 percent to P55.9 billion, the Emperador said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Emperador said its international brand business led by Fundador "did very well in the United Kingdom, the United States. Canada, Spain, Mexico and Asia."

Meanwhile, the whisky business "performed strongly" in North America, Europe and Asia which was led by China, it added.

"Against a backdrop of the global pandemic, Emperador managed to remain resilient. We are very fortunate to have a deep and diversified brandy and whisky portfolio and a vast product availability across at least 100 countries," Emperador Inc president Winston Co said.

"We remain steadfast in the face of new challenges in global logistics, rising cost, and new surges of new COVID-19 variants. We remain optimistic economies will pen up more in the coming months," he added.

Emperador, which owns Whyte & Mackay, is a brandy and whisky brand listed in the Philippine Stock Exchange.

RELATED VIDEO: