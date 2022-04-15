MANILA - On-demand logistics solutions provider BRAD said it plans to offer its services nationwide this year to support the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

BRAD is under the Asticom Group of Companies, a unit under the Globe Group.

The new logistics player said it offers services for various businesses such as health and wellness, food and beverage, e-commerce and telecommunications, among others.

The company connects businesses to consumers by delivering essential items such as medicines, groceries, personal care items, appliances, gadgets, household care and home essentials, BRAD said.

BRAD, which already has a footprint in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, plans to expand to the rest of Luzon and then to Visayas and Mindanao in the second half of the year, it said.

“What we want to highlight for BRAD is convenience. We’re focusing our efforts on expanding the channels we have right now to serve the SMEs, especially homegrown businesses and communities, given the limited options for on-demand logistics solutions in the provinces,” BRAD General Manager Richie Santos said.

On-demand logistics services surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers relied on deliveries for essentials and everyday needs.

Although it mostly caters to large corporate clients, BRAD said it aims to tap the SME market.



Currently, the company has over 30 merchants in its portfolio and over 150 riders.

