MANILA – As the Philippine e-commerce sector continues its strong growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a Thailand-based logistics company is eyeing to generate thousands of new jobs in the country in the coming year alone.

Flash Express, a courier and logistics service company in Thailand and Malaysia on Monday said it's looking at hiring more Filipinos as it expects to see strong business in the country.

At the company's grand launch, company spokesperson and head of legal & compliance Sherry Lou Bernabe said, they "have 3,000 employees today."

"By the end of the year, we will have 10,000 more. And by next year, hopefully, if the business will grow... it will double, it will triple."

Flash Express Philippines general manager John de Guzman-Tarampi also presented the company’s services and plans in the country, as they intend to further build on their current 138 hubs and outlets across the country.

“Flash Express is definitely ready to serve the Filipinos after months of strategic preparations. In just three months, we were able to make our services available to Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. In fact, we are already in our next stage plan of offering more of our e-commerce and logistics businesses," Tarampi said.

"Now that we are done establishing our express services, we are gearing toward making Flash Home available and operational to complement our express services."

The company, which started its Philippine operations in August, aims to more than double its footprint to 300 in near term.

Flash Express Philippines shareholder representative Tony Luo said "the Philippines is a very promising and competitive country in the e-commerce market."

"And actually we started the market research two years ago. Based on our research and compared to common industry practice in Thailand and Malaysia, we found that the Filipino is the better logistic service in the e-commerce market," he said.

The Department of Trade and Industry welcomed the new logistics player in the country.

Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo, who delivered a speech for DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez. said "we are welcoming yet another courier and logistics company in the country especially now that our economy is slowly bouncing back."

"I believe that Flash Express would be of great help to our Filipino MSMEs who need logistics partners that can fulfill their businesses and to improve the quality of logistic service industry as a whole in the Philippines," she said.

Flash Express claims to be the second largest private express delivery service company in Thailand. It's already secured $400 million dollars in funding from some of the biggest private investors in Southeast Asia.

