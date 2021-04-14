San Miguel says to hasten construction of Skyway Extension southbound

A portion of the northbound Skyway Extension project, October 2020. Handout/File



MANILA - San Miguel Corp said Wednesday it would hasten work on the southbound section of the Skyway Extension and the Hillsborough Skyway off-ramp closure in Muntinlupa after opening the northbound section on Sunday.

Construction of the southbound section will move at a "faster pace" in time for completion in the third quarter of the year, SMC said in a statement.

The "huge improvements" seen after the northbound section was opened free to the public "makes us even more determined to complete construction of the southbound section, so this project can fully serve motorists and improve traffic and connectivity to and from the south,” SMC President Ramon S. Ang.

“We’re already seeing how convenient and much faster travel is now, and it will become even more evident when traffic volume picks up and starts to normalize. That is why we’d again like to ask for our motorists’ cooperation and understanding as we move towards completion of the southbound Skyway Extension,” Ang said.

As part of the construction, the Hillsborough off-ramp of the elevated southbound Skyway will be closed to traffic permanently starting April 19 at 6 a.m., SMC said. Heavy traffic is expected, it added.

Ang appealed for patience and understanding while construction work is underway.

Affected motorists can take the following alternate route:

For Class 1 vehicles from Pasay, Makati, Manila, and Quezon City bound for SLEX and farther South:

From Skyway Elevated, keep left to steel ramp towards destination.

Class 1 vehicles from Pasay, Makati, Manila, and Quezon City bound for Alabang

From Skyway Elevated, keep right to Alabang-Zapote off-ramp.

The 4-kilometer Skyway Extension southbound section has 2 lanes and runs from the Skyway main toll plaza to Soldier's Hills in Muntinlupa.

It is part of the 38-km elevated Skyway system, which includes the Skyway Stage 3.

