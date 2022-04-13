A pedestrian walks past a display showing closing information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average in Tokyo, Japan, March 4, 2022. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE

MANILA - The Philippines has launched its first sustainable Samurai bond, or yen-denominated bonds, in Japan, The Bureau of Treasury said Wednesday.

The ¥70.1 billion (around P28.9 billion) offering is a multi-tranche 5-year, 7-year, 10-year and 20-year sustainability bonds with environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, the BTr said in a statement.

The agency said this is the first-ever ASEAN Sustainability bond transaction issued by the country in the Samurai bond market.

"Amid market volatility and rising geopolitical tensions, this landmark Samurai transaction has demonstrated the Republic’s ability to price tighter than current secondary levels and extend the maturity to the long-end of the curve," National Treasurer Rosalia De Leon said.

"The upsized transaction supported by new investors from Japanese regional banks and life insurance companies highlights the Republic’s strong credit profile in the global capital markets," she added.

Meanwhile, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said the successful issuance exhibited investor appetite for Philippine financial instruments despite current market volatility.

"This is testament to the international appreciation of, and confidence in, the government's strong commitment to climate change mitigation and adaptation initiatives and to deepening its domestic sustainable finance market," Dominguez said.

