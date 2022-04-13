MANILA - The National Grid Corp of the Philippines on Wednesday said it has conducted restoration works in areas hit by tropical depression Agaton.

In a statement, the NGCP said it has begun repair work on 4 steel towers damaged by the weather disturbance which hit the Visayas over the weekend.

The towers are located at Brgy. Bunga, Baybay, Leyte, which are components of the Ormoc-Maasin 138kV line, were affected by a landslide in the area, the NGCP said.



At least 13 line gangs or over 100 line personnel were deployed to conduct clearing and simultaneous restoration works in 3 tower sites, while one tower site remains inaccessible due to continued rains and unstable terrain, it said.



Temporary Emergency Restoration Systems (ERS) will be installed to temporarily restore the isolated line and transmit available power to the province of Bohol, the NGCP said.

April 18 was set at the temporary restoration target, but this still depends on the weather situation, it added.

“As we wait for weather conditions to improve, the company is simultaneously preparing all resources needed to expedite restoration works, especially once we assess the remaining area," the NGCP said.

