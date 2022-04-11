MANILA - Globe Telecom on Monday said it is preparing to deploy its free calls and free charging stations to assist residents as tropical depression Agaton causes service outages and power failures.



Agaton earlier made landfall in Guiuian, Eastern Samar.

As of 9 a.m. on Monday, call and text service outages were reported in 24 towns in Leyte, 16 in Southern Leyte, 10 in Bohol and 4 in Cebu; while data services were affected in 24 towns in Leyte, 15 in Southern Leyte, 10 in Bohol and 2 in Cebu, the Ayala-led telco said in a statement.

"Globe is also readying its Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging stations in storm-hit areas as soon as it is safe to do so," the telco said.

The Ayala-le telco also prepared to activate existing GoWiFi facilities to provide additional internet connection, it added.

Aside from that, Globe said its customers will have free data access to the website of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and PAGASA for updates.

Globe added that its technical and support teams are on call to immediately restore services as needed.

“Globe stands ready to support and help its customers and local communities during times of disasters. Our service and technical teams will do what is necessary to keep our customers connected,” Globe Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP Group Corporate Communications Officer Yoly Crisanto said.

The telco said it is also monitoring the track of tropical storm Malakas, which is brewing off Eastern Mindanao and still outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

Several areas in Visayas and Mindanao were earlier placed under Signal No. 2 due to the weather disturbance.

RELATED VIDEO: