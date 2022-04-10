PAGASA handout

MANILA (UPDATE)— Tropical storm Agaton on Sunday afternoon maintained its strength but was moving slowly westward over the coastal waters of Leyte and Samar, the state weather bureau said.

In its 8 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the country's first storm was last located over the coastal waters of Lawaan, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 105 kph.

It made its first landfall in Calicoan Island in Guiuan town at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Agaton, likely to remain a tropical storm during the forecast period, is forecast to "move erratically or remain almost stationary" over east Leyte and southern part and coastal waters of Samar Island "due to weak steering environment," according to the weather agency.

"By Tuesday afternoon or evening, gradually accelerating turn east southeastward or eastward is expected as [it] undergoes a binary interaction with the incoming tropical cyclone with international name 'Malakas,'" PAGASA's latest monitoring read.

After this, the agency said the storm is forecast to weaken into a "remnant low" around Wednesday night or Thursday morning as it "assimilates circulation."

The following areas were under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2, where gale-force winds were prevailing and expected in the next 24 hours:

VISAYAS

The central and southern portions of Eastern Samar (Dolores, Maslog, Can-Avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, Borongan City, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Llorente, General Macarthur, Hernani, Balangiga, Lawaan, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Salcedo, Mercedes, Guiuan)

The central and southern portions of Samar (San Jose de Buan, San Jorge, Tarangnan, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, Villareal, Daram, Zumarraga, Talalora, Santa Rita, Basey, Marabut, San Sebastian)

Biliran

The northern and central portions of Leyte (Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Tunga, Jaro, Kananga, Ormoc City, Santa Fe, Palo, Pastrana, Dagami, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Dulag, Mayorga, Macarthur, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Javier, La Paz, Julita, Burauen, Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Matag-Ob, Palompon, Isabel, Merida, Albuera, Baybay City)

MINDANAO

The northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon)

TCWS No. 1 was raised over the following areas, where strong winds

are prevailing or expected within the next 36 hours"

LUZON

The southern portion of Masbate (Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan)

VISAYAS

The rest of Eastern Samar

The rest of Samar

Northern Samar

The rest of Leyte

Southern Leyte

The northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bantayan Islands, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan) including Camotes Island

The eastern portion of Bohol (Buenavista, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Candijay, Mabini, Alicia, Ubay, San Miguel, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Trinidad, Bien Unido, Talibon, Jetafe)

MINDANAO

Surigao del Norte

The rest of Dinagat Islands

PAGASA said the storm would bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Masbate, Sorsogon, Eastern Visayas, Cebu, Bohol, and

Dinagat Islands.

The areas of Albay, Catanduanes, Romblon, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Northern Mindanao, and the rest of Visayas, meanwhile, might experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

In a separate advisory, PAGASA said Malakas may enter the Philippine area of responsibility by late Monday or early Tuesday, but will shortly leave PAR by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

While Malakas is expected to intensify to a typhoon, it will not have any direct effect on the country but is expected to influence Agaton's movement.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has said evacuation is underway in areas affected by the storm.

Thousands of passengers were stranded in ports in Sorsogon and Cebu after the Philippine Coast Guard suspended sea trips due to bad weather conditions.

