DITO Telecommunity to build 'Google campus-inspired' data center in Clark Global City

Photo of the DITO Telecommunity logo at its office in Taguig. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - DITO Telecommunity on Tuesday said it has broken ground for its Google campus-inspired data center which would be developed along with Udenna Land Inc at the Clark Global City in Pampanga.

The data center, located within its 8-hectare DITO headquarters, will house a network operations center, a call center, a regional center and a research and development segment, DITO Telecommunity said in a statement.

“The DITO Data Center is a critical component to sustain DITO’s commercial operations center... and this must be located in an ideal location,” said DITO Project Management Office Lead Benedicto Lacsamana.

The hub will generate "thousands" of jobs upon full completion, said the telco which also launched its commercial services in Visayas and Mindanao last month.

DITO said Clark Global City will host its central telecommunication infrastructure network and is a "key area" in its ongoing infrastructure rollout.

DITO, the country's third telco, is mounting its nationwide network, in order to compete with the duopoly of Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc., whose services have drawn complaints over slow internet speeds and poor reception in some areas, among others.

(L-R) Luo Bo, Vice GM GEDI Philippines, Jian Zhimin, President, NEPC Power Construction Corp., retired Police Brig. Gen. Manuel Gaerlan, President and CEO, Clark Development Corp., Benedicto Lacsamana, Project Director, DITO Telecommunity, Wilfredo Placino, President, Udenna Land, Inc., Rynah Ventura, VP of Business Enhancement, Clark Development Corp., Retired Gen. Ralph Mamauag, VP of Engineering Service, Clark Development Corp., and Ryan Xiayu, Project Director, CEEC, during the ground breaking ceremony. Handout

Udenna Land Inc's Clark Global City is envisioned to be one of the country's "truly smart" cities, the company said. The area is close to the Clark International Airport and other transport hubs, it added.

DITO chief administrative officer Adel Tamano earlier said its commercial services would be available in Luzon "a few weeks" after going online in the Visayas and Mindanao.

The company, operated by Dennis Uy with China Telecom, passed its first-year commitment through a technical audit after registering a minimum broadband speed of 507.5 Mbps for its 5G service, and 85.9 Mbps minimum speed for its 4G service.

DITO also covered 37.5 percent of the country's population, breaching its initial first year commitment of 37 percent, data from the National Telecommunications Commission showed.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES: