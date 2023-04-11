Foreign direct investments decline in January

MANILA - The Philippines booked $448 million in net inflows of foreign direct investments in January 2023, which was lower by 45.7 percent compared to the same period last year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Tuesday.

"FDI net inflows declined during the month amid global economic uncertainties and high inflation, which continued to weigh on investor decisions," the central bank said in a statement.

In terms of country source, equity capital placements mostly came from Japan, Singapore and the US, the BSP said.

Net inflows were largely invested in the manufacturing, financial and insurance as well as real estate industries, data showed.

