MANILA — The Philippines booked $793 million net inflows from Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in November 2022, lower than 43.6 percent from the same period in 2021, data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed.

FDI net inflows in November 2021 was $1.4 billion, the BSP said in a statement.

By country source, equity capital placements came mostly from Japan, Singapore and the United States, which were largely invested in manufacturing, information and communication, as well as in real estate, the central bank said.

For January to November 2022, FDI net inflows declined by 13.4 percent to $8.4 billion from $9.7 billion in the same period in 2021, the BSP said.

