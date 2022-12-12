MANILA - Net inflows of foreign direct investments fell in the first three quarters of the year, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

For September, FDI net inflows hit $ 626 million, which was 7.9 percent lower than the $680 million posted in the same month last year.

“The decline in FDI net inflows reflected the decrease in non-residents’ net investments in debt instruments, which more than offset the growth in their net equity capital placements,” the BSP said.

From January to September, FDI net inflows totaled $6.7 billion, which was 10 percent lower compared to $7.5 billion booked in the same period in 2021.

“FDI remained subdued amid lingering concerns on global economic slowdown, higher inflation, and the depreciation of the peso,” the central bank said.

The Philippines has traditionally been behind its neighbors in the region in terms of attracting foreign investments. The government has been hoping that the passage of several reforms to the country’s investment laws will help attract more foreign capital.

