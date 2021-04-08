AirAsia partners with Cebu hotel, restaurant operators to help in tourism recovery

MANILA - AirAsia Philippines said Thursday it has partnered with a group of hotel and restaurant operators in Cebu to help stimulate tourism in the province hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

AirAsia is now the corporate airline partner of the Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc, the carrier said in a statement.

A "strong comeback" is very likely to happen in Cebu as the COVID-19 cases in the province have "significantly decreased" over the past weeks in time for summer, AirAsia said.

Cebu City and other areas in the province were once tagged as COVID-19 hotspots due to a significant number of infections. The situation there has since improved.

“Filipinos are looking forward to traveling this summer. Though the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in the NCR plus has greatly affected the decision-making of most local travelers, we believe that there will be enough time for our “kababayans” to “beat the summer heat” and visit Cebu," AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said.

With proper strategies, domestic tourism can contribute to recovery, HRRACI President Alfred Reyes said.

However, domestic travel in the country remains hampered by several government measures such as the limit to travelers to Region 6.

International travel in the country is also capped to 1,500 daily due to the increase in COVID-19.

The Department of Tourism is doing what it can to prepare for when travel reverts back to normal levels, it said Wednesday.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the DOT was eyeing the adoption of the global digital pass that adheres to international standards.

So far, at least 20 carriers worldwide including Singapore Airlines, Emirates and Malaysia Airlines have adopted the digital travel pass developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

