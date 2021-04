Palace: IATF limits travel to Region 6, including Boracay

Watch more in iWantTFC

The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response approved the request of Western Visayas officials to limit inbound travel to the region, as coronavirus infections continued to climb.

Travelers from the following areas are banned from entering Region 6, including holiday island Boracay, until April 10, 2021, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Cebu City

Davao City

Metro Manila and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces–known as NCR Plus–are under enhanced community quarantine until April 11.

The IATF approved the procurement of 500,000 antigen test kits to boost COVID-19 screening in NCR Plus and nearby Batangas and Pampanga provinces, said Roque.

The task force encourages local governments in NCR Plus to impose community services instead of fines to those who will violate coronavirus protocols, he added.