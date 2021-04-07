'Fully-booked': Hotel owners say no more rooms to convert into isolation facilities

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Some 78 buildings of the Philippine Hotel Owners Association are already at full capacity, serving returning Filipino migrant workers, its president said Wednesday.

The Philippine College of Physicians earlier appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte to use hotels as quarantine facilities to decongest hospitals as COVID-19 cases surged.

"The bad news is we’re all fully-booked, we cannot give any more facilities to the request of this physicians’ group," PHOA president Arthur Lopez told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

"The majority of our hotels, these are all OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) OFW hotels, kulang pa nga (it's not enough)."

The OWWA is looking for more accommodation as more OFWs will be returning home, Lopez said.

https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/03/19/21/quarantine-facilities-para-sa-mga-ofw-napupuno-na-owwa

"Ang bad news wala kaming kwarto (The bad news is we don't have rooms), good news is even if the rates are not high, we’re able to pay our employees," he said.

Hospitals in Metro Manila and Calabarzon have declared full capacity, prompting government to build mobile tent wards.

The Philippines as of Tuesday logged a record-high 382 deaths and 9,373 more coronavirus infections, bringing its total cases to 812,760.

It is expected to reach 1 million cases by end of the month, according to independent research group OCTA.