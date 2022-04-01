Cherry blossom trees began to bloom in Jinhae Ward, Changwon, about 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul, March 18, 2021. Yonhap/EPA-EFE/File



MANILA — South Korea and Singapore from Friday will welcome back tourists who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with no quarantine required, agencies and airline operators said.

The 2 countries join other neighbors in Asia which have recently lifted travel curbs as they shift to living with COVID-19.

The Korean Tourism Organization (KTO) said starting April 1 fully vaccinated international tourists are exempted from a 7-day quarantine, for the first time since the pandemic struck.

International visitors need to register their vaccine status on the Q-CODE website. They will receive a QR code that is needed before entering Korea, the KTO said.

Visitors must also have the usual travel requirements like a valid visa and passport. They should present a negative RT-PCR certificate, with the test taken within 48 hours before travel.

The Singapore Tourism Board, meanwhile, also announced easing travel restrictions. Previously, only travelers from a handful of places could enter Singapore without quarantining, but from Friday all vaccinated arrivals just need a negative COVID test.

There is also no need to take a specific Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flight or undergo an antigen test upon arrival.

Visitors must submit their SG Arrival Card and e-health declaration through the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) website 3 days before their flight.

The Singapore Tourism Board reminds visitors that wearing of mask is mandatory indoors, but optional outdoors. Social gatherings are allowed in groups of up to 10 persons.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

