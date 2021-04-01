Unilab warns public vs counterfeit drugs

MANILA - Pharmaceutical company Unilab on Thursday warned consumers against counterfeit drugs.
Filipinos should purchase healthcare products such as medicines from drugstores and trusted retailers, Unilab said in a Facebook post.
"We advise the public to remain vigilant when buying healthcare products, and to purchase only from trusted drugstores and retailers," Unilab said in a Facebook post.
Consumers are advised to immediately report sale or distribution of counterfeit medicines to Unilab and the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) hotlines below:
- Unilab - (02) 8864-5221
- FDA - (02) 88095596
Fake vaccines could be "injurious to public health and safety," the Bureau of Customs earlier said as it advised Filipinos from buying fake COVID-19 vaccines and other drugs after the government allowed the private sector to import vaccines for employees.
The agency said fraudsters might take advantage of the new measure.
