BPOs Teleperformance, Accenture to vaccinate employees vs COVID-19 for free

MANILA - Several Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firms in the country have committed to vaccinate their employees against COVID-19 for free.

TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance said it would cover the COVID-19 vaccinations for its over 47,000 employees in the country.

In a statement, the firm said it was collaborating with government agencies and other employers "to quickly secure" the supply of vaccines for its workers.

Globally, it has announced its plan to reimburse the cost of vaccinations for 330,000 employees, it said.

“While the past year has definitely been a challenging one for the company and its many employees and partners, the announcement of the vaccine brings hope for everyone across the globe and we are committed to giving free access to this for all our employees," said Teleperformance Chief Executive Officer for US, Canada, and Philippines Mike Lytle.

ACCENTURE

Accenture also earlier said it would vaccinate its employees for free in line with the government's national vaccine deployment plan.

"Accenture will cover the cost of the COVID-19 vaccination for our people in the Philippines who are eligible and who choose to receive it" Accenture Philippines Country managing director Lito Tayag said.

Aside from the free vaccine, the firm said it announced a one-time bonus, equal to one week of base pay for all employees below the managing director.

Accenture said it has over 55,000 employees in the Philippines.

Several major firms in the country have also committed to provide free COVID-19 vaccines for employees including McDonald's Philippines and the Jollibee Group.

The private sector, including Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion and port magnate Enrique Razon, have led efforts to procure AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines.

The Philippines plans to inoculate at least 70 million of its over 100 million population this year.

