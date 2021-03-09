McDonald's PH buys 100k doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

The M Safe logo as seen in a McDonald's delivery service. Personnel are trained in hygiene and are practicing contactless deliveries for orders. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Golden Arches Development Corp, the operator of McDonald's Philippines, on Tuesday said it has purchased almost 100,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines as part of its commitment to support the country's inoculation program.

Half of the total doses will be donated to the government. The remaining half meanwhile will be used to provide free vaccines for the company's front liners including McDonald's crew and managers in all company-owned stores, Golden Arches said.

Vaccination is the country's "best bet" in winning the battle against COVID-19, McDonald's Philippines president and CEO Kenneth Yang said.

“With the health and safety of people being our top priority, we will be providing the COVID-19 vaccine for free for our frontliners--crew and managers, in all company-owned restaurants nationwide. It is our responsibility to keep our people safe so that our customers will be too” Yang said.

McDonald's said it has complied and supported government guidelines as soon as the lockdown was imposed in mid-March 2020.

McDonald's Philippines launched and boosted various channels, including online, to reach consumers who prefer to dine at home. It also beefed up its health protocols under its M Safe Program.