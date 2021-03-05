First batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for private sector arriving in Q2: Concepcion

Vials with a sticker reading "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken Oct. 31, 2020. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/File

MANILA - The initial batch of around 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine secured for private sector's use is expected to arrive by the second quarter, a presidential adviser said Friday.

Sec. Joey Concepcion, founder of Go Negosyo and Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship, said the first batch of vaccines for 23 companies may arrive by May or June. The remaining balance will arrive around the third quarter.

“Kalahati nun dinonate namin sa national government para sa mga medical frontliners,” said Concepcion.

(Half of that we will donate to the national government for our medical frontliners.)

Concepcion said they are also helping secure COVID-19 vaccines from Novavax.

“Kumukuha kami ngayon ng order at dito, ang distributor ay Faberco at Unilab. Dadating 'yan ng third quarter,” Concepcion said.

(We're ordering now and the distributor is Faberco and Unilab. It will arrive by the third quarter.)

He said the national government and the local government units have placed around 30 million to 40 million doses.

For the private sector, he said they have already ordered close to 1 million doses.

“Maraming companies are ordering but smaller quantities. These are small and medium size companies halos 400 companies. Dito sa Moderna at Novavax hindi na kailangang mag donate sa government ng vaccines,” he said.

(For Moderna and Novavax, we don't have to donate vaccines to government.)

In an interview on TeleRadyo on Friday, Concepcion said that companies will provide the vaccines to their employees for free.

“All the vaccines are to be given free to our employees, that’s very clear. Libre lahat yan pero yung mga empleyado pwedeng bumili para sa pamilya nila from the company,” he said.

(That's free but the employee can buy for his family from the company.)



He clarified that this is not mandatory as families have the option to wait for the free supply of vaccines coming from their respective local government units.

Some companies may extend the free vaccines to their employees’ immediate family while others could offer it through salary deduction.

AstraZeneca, he said, is about $10 for two doses.