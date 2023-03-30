Summer seen to drive brand-consumer engagement on TikTok

Close-up shows the video-sharing application 'TikTok' on a smart phone in Berlin, Germany, July 7, 2020. Hayoung Jeon, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA - Popular social media app TikTok said summer is a great opportunity for brands to deepen their connection with consumers as user engagement, especially among GenZs and Millennals increases during the season.

Filipinos' love for summer translates to higher activities on TikTok, especially content linked to travel, fashion and food, among others, according to TikTok's Summer Trends and Insights Report based on a commissioned survey by Teluna in January 2023.

"The report highlights travel, food and beverage as well as fashion, as important categories that consumers are looking at, what they intend to do, and how companies can actively participate in enhancing their customers' experiences and achieving top-of-mind recall among their target audiences," said TikTok Philippines Vertical Lead Life Dawn Cervero.

"In the Philippines, summer is huge and it is also a great opportunity for our brand partners and businesses on the platform to really interact with your audience," she said.

Forty-seven percent of TikTok users in the Philippines have planned their summer holiday at least a month in advance, the report said.

At least 3 in 4 users are also planning to travel domestically or internationally while 77 percent are intent on spending quality time with their friends and family, it added.

With those dates in mind, brands have the opportunity to raise content on resorts, beach activities, road trips, food hunts and other summer-related activities, the platform said.

Brands may also tap content creators to feature specific content that appeals to users such as travel gear, and accessories as well as create travel itineraries, it added.

The report also found out that 81 percent of TikTok users are planning to buy fashion items and that 87 percent are willing to spend more if there are discounts.

In terms of food trips, 66 percent are looking forward to buying summer-related food and drinks including halo halo, juices, snacks and other treats, TikToks said.

TikTok Philippines Vertical Lead Life Dawn Cervero during a briefing in Makati City. March 29, 2023. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News

TikTok said BLK Cosmetics is among the local brands that expanded their reach using the platform.

BLK Cosmetics launched a campaign for its summer-related product line which generated traffic to their online shop and eventually led to sales.

"TikTok is really changing the game with its closed-loop entertainment-to-shopping experience that gives brands the ability to immediately realize the effect of their advertising campaigns. We are looking forward to doing more ground-breaking work on TikTok," Jacqe Yuengtian-Gutierrez, Co-Founder and CEO of BLK Cosmetics.

Other brands, including micro, small and medium enterprises can also collaborate with TikTok for a "personalized" mix of organic and boosted content to increase consumer engagement, Cervero said.

Although she did not disclose an actual amount, she said TikTok can work with the brands depending on their budget as well as their needs.

