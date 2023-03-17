This Roxanne Guinoo TikTok video warms netizens’ hearts

Photos from Roxanne Guinoo's TikTok account

MANILA – Netizens’ hearts melted upon watching a TikTok video of Kapamilya actress Roxanne Guinoo visiting her parents’ house.

In a now-viral clip, Guinoo proudly shared her Sunday routine which is to clean her mother and father’s house.

In the video, the actress could be seen washing dishes, cleaning the entire house of her parents, including the kitchen, living area, and bedroom.

According to her, she always made sure to leave the house clean so they will not need to do chores anymore.

“This is how I spend my Sundays at my parents' house. I make sure maiiwan ko silang maayos na ang bahay at wala na silang maiiwanan na trabaho. Bigyan panahon natin ang ating mga magulang, pahalagahan natin bawat oras na nakakasama natin sila,” she said in the caption.

“Habang tayo ay tumatanda, sila rin ay tumatanda,” she added.

Netizens showered Guinoo with praise for being a good daughter despite having a family of her own already.

“Napakaswerte ng magulang mo sa 'yo bilang isang mabuting anàk. God bless you,” a netizen commented.

“Pinagpapala ang anak na mapagmahal sa magulang,” another one added.

Guinoo has been married for 10 years to Elton Yap, with whom she has 3 children. She first rose to fame when she joined the talent search “Star Circle Quest” in 2004.

She recently starred on iWantTFC series “Hoy, Love You” with on-screen partner Joross Gamboa.

